Home >News >India >Farm laws: Supreme Court-appointed committee submits report

The Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee, on the three newly-enacted farm laws, has submitted its report to the top court in a sealed cover.

The SC panel, in its report, said that around 85 farmer organisations have been consulted in the case. The committee has submitted its report after meeting with the farmer organisations.

"The report has been submitted in the Supreme Court in a sealed cover envelope on March 19," agricultural economist Anil Ghanvat, one of the members of the SC-appointed committee, has confirmed.

However, he refused to divulge any other det, saying it is a "confidential process" and that the matter is sub judice.


