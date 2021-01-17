Subscribe
Home >News >India >Farm laws: Tractor rally on Republic Day not finalised yet, says farmer leader
Photo: PTI

Farm laws: Tractor rally on Republic Day not finalised yet, says farmer leader

1 min read . 03:22 PM IST ANI

It is being said that farmers would unfurl tri-colour at Red Fort on January 26 but no such programme has been finalised by the Samiti yet, a farmer leader said

Kisan Sangharsh Samiti on Sunday stated that allegations that farmers would roll out tractors in the national capital on Republic Day are baseless and clarified that no such programme has been finalised by the samiti yet.

Mandip Nathwan, Convener, Kisan Sangharsh Samiti of Haryana said, "It is being said that farmers would unfurl tri-colour at Red Fort and tractors and tanks would roll together on January 26. However, no such programme has been finalised by the samiti yet. Such statements are not in the interests of farmers."

"At the behest of the Centre, some people want to turn this agitation violent. This agitation is against the policies of the Centre and not against Delhi. We will implement strategies finalised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and will continue to protest peacefully," he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday is scheduled to hear that the Central government's application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally or any other kind of protest which sought to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26.

The top court on January 12 had stayed the implementation of the contentious new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to make recommendations to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

