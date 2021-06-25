Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farm laws: Urge all farmer unions to end agitation, says Agriculture Minister Tomar

Farm laws: Urge all farmer unions to end agitation, says Agriculture Minister Tomar

Premium
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
1 min read . 11:41 PM IST ANI

  • Addressing media persons in Bhopal, Tomar said, 'I urge all farmer unions to conclude their agitation. The government had held 11 rounds of talks with them. Agriculture Reform Bills will bring betterment to the lives of farmers'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged the farmer unions to end their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged the farmer unions to end their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

Addressing media persons in Bhopal, Tomar said, "I urge all farmer unions to conclude their agitation. The government had held 11 rounds of talks with them. Agriculture Reform Bills will bring betterment to the lives of farmers."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Addressing media persons in Bhopal, Tomar said, "I urge all farmer unions to conclude their agitation. The government had held 11 rounds of talks with them. Agriculture Reform Bills will bring betterment to the lives of farmers."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Tomar added, "Government of India has worked towards increasing MSP and towards more purchase at MSP."

The Minister said, "A large section of the country stands in support of these laws. Still, if farmers have any objection against any provision of the laws, then Govt is ready to listen to them, discuss with them and work on it."

On the completion of seven months of the ongoing farmers' agitation, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention to 'Save Agriculture and Save Democracy' and in repealing of the three "anti-farm" laws.

The SKM said it will send a memorandum from all over India to the President on June 26, which marks seven months of their agitation, on farmers' "anguish and indignation" and appeal to him regarding getting the farmer laws repealed, and to get a legal guarantee of minimum support price for farmers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!