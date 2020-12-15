After holding a meeting with members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar informed that the leaders of the union welcomed the Centre's new farm laws and said that the laws will be beneficial for farmers.

However, they submitted a memorandum to the minister with suggestions regarding the Farm Acts and Minimum Support Price (MSP), an official statement said.

Thanking the union, Tomar said that the agri laws have been welcomed in various states across the country. He further added that "the government is willing to continue dialogue with genuine farm unions and is willing to find a solution with an open mind". He also said that MSP is an administrative decision and will continue as it is, the release stated.

The farmer leaders suggested that farmers be given the option of going to Civil Courts in case of a dispute. They also suggested that the Panchayat head should be accorded the same importance as the head of the mandi to safeguard the rights of the farmers in small towns and villages. In case of the Essential Commodities Act, they suggested that it should prevent hoarding and black marketing.

Further, the farmer leaders also suggested that electricity rates for irrigation should be reduced and electricity should be available for longer hours in the State of Uttar Pradesh. They also proposed that standards for crops should be decided at the procurement centres so that farmers do not face any problem in selling the produce. They also suggested that MSP should be made legal and that there should be a penalty if anyone sells produce below MSP.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Government officials said efforts are being made for the next round of talks between representatives of the Centre and the farmers so that the logjam over the new laws could end

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers gathered near Delhi are being misled as part of a conspiracy.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for some development projects in his home state Gujarat, Modi also said his government is addressing farmers' concerns over the new agri laws.

On Monday, farmer leaders observed day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws.

