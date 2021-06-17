Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday told the farmers protesting against the three contentious agri laws that the government is ready to work on the legislation if they are found to be non-beneficial.

"Farmers should understand that there is no harm in three farm laws. Let the farm laws be implemented. If they are found to be not beneficial, the government will be ready to work on them," said Khattar.

The statement comes days after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, announced that that it will stage demonstrations outside Raj Bhawans across the country on 26 June.

The day will mark seven months since the farmers started protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on the Delhi borders.

The farmers said they will observe the day as "Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas".

"26 June 1975, was a black day in India's history as on this day the government had announced the Emergency. The present situation is not far from that. It is like an undeclared emergency," said Inderjit Singh, vice president of All India Kisan Sabha, Haryana

"Our agitation against the Centre's three farm laws completes seven months on 26 June. We will observe the day as Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas. We will protest outside Raj Bhawans across the country," he added.

SKM said that memorandums addressed to the President of India will be handed over to state governors on the day.

Protests on Delhi borders

A large number of farmers had reached Delhi’s borders on 26 November last year after facing water cannons and police barriers as part of their "Delhi Chalo" march against the Centre’s farm laws.

In the following months, farmers in large numbers from across the country joined the protest at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders around the national capital.

The farmers are demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government, which has held multiple rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws will not be withdrawn.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.