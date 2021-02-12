Farm laws will create jobs, bring investments, technologies: Dharmendra Pradhan

The new farm laws will bring investments, new technologies and create employment, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday. Addressing a gathering organised by Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing to highlight the salient features of the Union Budget, Pradhan said the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund of ₹40,000 crore will open new doors for agrarian development.

Union Budget was brought at a difficult time amid coronavirus outbreak, said Pradhan, adding that the Narendra Modi government has empowered the farmers and workers.

The minister's remark come in the backdrop of protest by thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, at various border points of Delhi since late November last year against the Centre's new farm laws.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the ongoing farmers' protest will go on for indefinite period as there is no planning regarding the duration yet. "Farmers' protest will go on for indefinite period as there is no plan currently. It might continue till October," Tikait told ANI.

He said this in response to the statement of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Gurnam Singh Charni that the farmers' protest will continue till October.

Pradhan urged BJP leaders to hold discussions over the provisions of Budget with various sections of the society, including slum dwellers, street vendors and resident welfare associations, and try to know their aspirations.

The budget allocation for the health sector has been increased by 137% as compared to last year, he said.

"The Health budget has a provision of ₹35,000 crore. We have been helping several countries with the corona vaccine which is in line with the philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam," said the minister.

