Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers protesting against the three farm laws will also go to Kolkata to speak to the farmers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached there to address a rally today, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Kolkata and addressed his first rally at Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of the state's Assembly poll schedule.

In February, Rakesh Tikait said he will be touring five states in March to drum up support for the ongoing farmers' protest against Centre's new agriculture laws according to a BKU office-bearer.

Tikait, the national spokesperson of the BKU and a prominent face of the farmers' protest, will begin the tour from 1 March, the office-bearer said.

"Farmers' meetings will be held in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, while two meetings will also be held in Uttar Pradesh in March," BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said.

Two meetings will be held in Rajasthan and three in Madhya Pradesh. The last three meetings will be held on March 20, 21 and 22 in Karnataka, Malik said.

Meanwhile, the farmers protesting to repeal three agri laws have finished the 100th day of their protest on Saturday. To mark the day, they have blocked Western Peripheral Expressway in Kundli, Sonipat following their announcement of blocking the Expressway. The 136-km-long Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway was under a five-hour blockade.

Farmers marched on the expressway while carrying farmer unions' flags in their hands. Few of them were also seen on tractors. They were also raising slogans against the government. The protesting farmer unions have decided to observe 6 March as 'Black Day'.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders have already made it clear that they would not settle for anything less than the repeal of the new farm laws.

