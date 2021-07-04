Around 200 farmers would be protesting in front of Parliament every day during the monsoon session against Centre's three farm laws, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said on Sunday.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin on 19 July this year. The session, which will reportedly conclude on 13 August, is likely to have around 20 sittings.

The farmers' union also said, a "chetavani patra" (warning letter) will be given to all the opposition MPs to protest the laws inside the House.

"We will also ask the opposition MPs on July 17 to raise the issue every day inside the House while we will sit outside in protest. We will tell them to not to benefit the Centre by walking out of a session. Don't let the session run till the government addresses the issue," farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said.

"We will continuously protesting outside Parliament till they hear our demands," Charuni said.

Five people from each farmer union would be taken to join the protest.

Govt is ready to discuss provisions of the farm: Tomar

Earlier this week, the Centre said it is ready for discussion with the agitating farmers over provisions of the three contentious farm laws.

"We have told the farmers' union that the government is ready for discussions on provisions of the farm laws except for repealing the laws," Tomar said.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders have stuck to their demands, saying they will call off their protest if the Centre repeals the three farm laws even as Tomar appealed to them to end their stir and offered to resume talks.

SKM called for protest on July 8 against fuel price hike

The SKM also called for a nationwide protest on July 8 against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

It asked people to come out and park their vehicles at state and national highways from 10 am till 12 pm.

"Whatever vehicle you have, tractor, trolley, car, scooter, just bring it to the nearest state or national highway and park it there. But don't create a traffic jam," he said.

He also asked for LPG cylinders to be brought to the protest.

(With inputs from agencies)

