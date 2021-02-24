Farm reforms partly aimed at addressing the environmental issues: CEA

Farm reforms partly aimed at addressing the environmental issues: CEA1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 04:30 PM IST
- He also pointed out that once NCLT starts operations, the bankruptcy cases might not rise much
- He also hinted that India can look at allowing corporates in banking but with safeguards.
India's principal economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that the Indian government had planned farm reforms partly aimed at addressing the environmental issues.
The country's three new farm laws that were enacted in September last year have attracted enormous global interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government described the measures as a gift to farmers, but farmers in several Indian states have refused to accept them. Following this, farmers from several states have demonstrated continuous protest against the laws.
Rajasthan to introduce a separate agriculture budget from next year: CM Gehlot1 min read . 04:21 PM IST
Senior citizens, people above 45 with co-morbidities to get covid shots from Mar1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
America is back,’ but Europe has moved3 min read . 04:16 PM IST
Biden to order a review of US supply chains for vital goods3 min read . 04:01 PM IST
Apart from speaking on the farm reforms, he also pointed out that once National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) starts operations, the bankruptcy cases might not rise much. He said, "Do not expect much rise in bankruptcy cases, once NCLT restarts operations."
He also hinted that India can look at allowing corporates in banking but with safeguards.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.