Farm reforms partly aimed at addressing the environmental issues: CEA

India's principal economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that the Indian government had planned farm reforms partly aimed at addressing the environmental issues.

The country's three new farm laws that were enacted in September last year have attracted enormous global interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government described the measures as a gift to farmers, but farmers in several Indian states have refused to accept them. Following this, farmers from several states have demonstrated continuous protest against the laws.

Apart from speaking on the farm reforms, he also pointed out that once National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) starts operations, the bankruptcy cases might not rise much. He said, "Do not expect much rise in bankruptcy cases, once NCLT restarts operations."

He also hinted that India can look at allowing corporates in banking but with safeguards.





