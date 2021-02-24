Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farm reforms partly aimed at addressing the environmental issues: CEA
CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian addressing the media after presentation of the Economic Survey on Friday

Farm reforms partly aimed at addressing the environmental issues: CEA

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from Reuters )

  • He also pointed out that once NCLT starts operations, the bankruptcy cases might not rise much
  • He also hinted that India can look at allowing corporates in banking but with safeguards.

India's principal economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that the Indian government had planned farm reforms partly aimed at addressing the environmental issues.

India's principal economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that the Indian government had planned farm reforms partly aimed at addressing the environmental issues.

The country's three new farm laws that were enacted in September last year have attracted enormous global interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government described the measures as a gift to farmers, but farmers in several Indian states have refused to accept them. Following this, farmers from several states have demonstrated continuous protest against the laws.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Tomar says govt is ready to talks if unions' respond to offer

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST

FDA to release review of J&J’s single-dose vaccine

2 min read . 04:54 PM IST

Centre extends PLI scheme to pharma sector, investment worth Rs15 crore expected

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST

The country's three new farm laws that were enacted in September last year have attracted enormous global interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government described the measures as a gift to farmers, but farmers in several Indian states have refused to accept them. Following this, farmers from several states have demonstrated continuous protest against the laws.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Tomar says govt is ready to talks if unions' respond to offer

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST

FDA to release review of J&J’s single-dose vaccine

2 min read . 04:54 PM IST

Centre extends PLI scheme to pharma sector, investment worth Rs15 crore expected

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Apart from speaking on the farm reforms, he also pointed out that once National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) starts operations, the bankruptcy cases might not rise much. He said, "Do not expect much rise in bankruptcy cases, once NCLT restarts operations."

He also hinted that India can look at allowing corporates in banking but with safeguards.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.