Farm revival  may  cease  to offset  overall  covid losses

The other two components of growth, services and industry, constituting 30% and 55%, respectively, have been severely battered by the nationwide lockdown imposed on 25 March to contain the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, while the brokerage firm believes that the farm sector may provide support to India’s overall growth, a meaningful recovery will depend on how quickly the services and the industrial sectors rebound. Motilal Oswal estimated that real gross domestic product (GDP) will decline 5% in FY21.