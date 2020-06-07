Farm sector reforms depend on fresh avenues, markets to bear fruit

NEW DELHI : Market forces could make or mar the success of measures taken for the evolution of a seamless national market for farm produce and for opening up new avenues for farmers to sell their wares, said experts, even as President Ram Nath Kovind signed three ordinances on Friday removing the legal hurdles in the process.

The changes, effective immediately, prohibit setting stock limits on agriculture produce, except in times such as a war or famine, when prices shoot up abnormally. They also permit trading of farm produce outside wholesale markets without being subject to state levies.

The government also introduced a legislative framework for farmers to reduce their risks by entering versatile contracts with agri-businesses for sale of crops. Such contracts, when registered, could help in greater credit flow to farmers and agri-businesses.

But to make a difference on the ground, the government and the private sector must loosen their purse strings to set up warehouses and logistic chains to help procurement, said experts. Creating new markets involves a cost, which the investor needs to recoup in an uncertain market.

“The legislative changes will certainly help. But, to make it really work, it has to be followed up by creating an enabling environment where investments will come into agriculture marketing and creation of alternative markets for farm produce," said Himanshu, associate professor of economics, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.The key is not to create the infrastructure in urban India, but in the hinterland, he said. Given the large number of small and marginal farmers, the Centre must take the lead in creating the alternative market and let farmers take advantage of it, he added.

India could become one of the biggest producers of milk because of the way it connected producers to the market, said Pawanexh Kohli, former chief executive officer, National Centre for Cold-chain Development, a nodal think tank on specialised agrilogistics. “Small producers were linked to collection centres and loaded container trucks were sent to the dairy in a matter of hours, ensuring minimum wastage. This is what we need for the fruits and vegetables market."

Market dynamics and movement of prices of farm and dairy products would have a bearing on private investments into alternative markets for farm produce outside established mandis. The closure of restaurants during the lockdown to contain covid-19 had depressed demand for milk though it is sold through a well-oiled corporatized marketing set up. Uncertainty in prices, frequent crop failure due o the vagaries of monsoon, absence of water resources, and pests and diseases have wreaked havoc in the farm sector in the past, leading to farmer suicides .

“It (the agriculture reforms) is a good move. You have given the farmer the legal right to sell his produce wherever he wants. But, without packhorses the Centre promised, farmers will not get the benefit. Policies and permissions should have concurrent physical facilitation to empower the supply chain," said Kohli. The enabling legislative environment must be backed with necessary packhorses, he added.

