Farm sector reforms depend on fresh avenues, markets to bear fruit

“The legislative changes will certainly help. But, to make it really work, it has to be followed up by creating an enabling environment where investments will come into agriculture marketing and creation of alternative markets for farm produce," said Himanshu, associate professor of economics, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.The key is not to create the infrastructure in urban India, but in the hinterland, he said. Given the large number of small and marginal farmers, the Centre must take the lead in creating the alternative market and let farmers take advantage of it, he added.