NEW DELHI : The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a platform of farm unions, signalled on Wednesday that it had reached a deal with the Union government on a set of revised draft proposals from the Centre to resolve the demands of cultivators.

SKM is likely on Thursday to ask tens of thousands of its farmer activists across states to call off a 14-month-long movement against the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, an end to the agitation was still contingent upon an officially signed letter from the Union government based on the agreed draft proposals, SKM leaders said.

The apparent compromise between the Centre and protesting farm unions was reached after two days of back-channel negotiations that saw proposals being sent back and forth between the Union government and a five-member negotiating team of SKM.

A crucial meeting of SKM’s team at the Singhu protest site on the capital’s outskirts began with a two-minute silence to mourn the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The five members, who were authorized by SKM to take decisions on behalf of all farm unions, unanimously accepted the Centre’s revised draft after a two-hour meeting.

SKM had on 4 December urged five of its senior-most members to negotiate with the Centre. They are Ashok Dhawale, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Shiv Kumar Kakkaji and Yudhvir Singh.

On Tuesday, the panel had raised various points of contention on draft proposals sent by the Centre, sending them back to the home ministry seeking revisions. The Centre reworked the proposals, paving the way for an agreement.

“The government has taken two steps forward. We are in agreement with all the revised proposals. The government must now convert these proposals into an official letter, which we are ready to sign," Gurnam Singh Charuni, a farm leader said.

The farmers’ team would not divulge the specifics of the proposals agreed by it until a formal letter was received from the Centre, Charuni said. SKM will meet again at noon on Thursday. “The government’s letter should reach us by noon tomorrow. Only then will we take a decision on calling off the agitation," Charuni said.

On 19 November, the Union government gave in to a major demand of the farmers when Modi announced that his government would abandon three farm-reform laws that had sparked the year-long protests. On 29 November, Parliament repealed the laws farmers said were against their interests.

The revised draft proposals, which was agreed upon by SKM’s team, provide for a committee “mandated to ensure MSP can be granted to all farmers", an SKM leader from Haryana said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak.

The Centre has also given a written assurance that it would not reduce the current level of procurement of farm produce at assured prices, a second farm leader said.

The proposal that clinched the deal relates to withdrawal of all police cases registered against farmers during the course of the protests.

In its earlier proposal, the government had said it would ensure cases against farmers would be dropped once they called off their protests. The team of farm leaders objected to this condition. “In its revised proposal, the government has said it would ensure cases are taken back with immediate effect," the farm leader quoted in the first instance said.

