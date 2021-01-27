Farm unions call off budget day march to Parliament

New Delhi: Following the chaos and violence in several locations in the national capital during the tractor march on Republic Day , Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the coalition of unions leading the farmers’ protest has decided to call off a foot march to the Parliament on 1 February, the day the government presents its annual budget .

Condemning the violence on Wednesday evening, leaders of the Morcha blamed the Punjab based Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and actor Deep Sidhu for deviating from the parade route, provoking a group of farmers to indulge in violence, including hoisting a Sikh religious flag at the historic Red Fort.

“We are deeply hurt that some elements managed to disrupt a movement which stayed peaceful for months," said Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farmer leader from Punjab. He added that the agitation at Singhu, Tikri and other areas bordering the national capital will continue with the demand to repeal the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September.

On Wednesday, the Delhi police registered FIRs against several prominent farmer leaders from SKM. Leaders from different unions-- Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Yogendra Yadav—were among those held responsible by the police for violating conditions set for the tractor march.

“We have registered more than 25 criminal cases and will investigate the role of farmer leaders in the violence," said S. N. Shrivastava who heads the Delhi police.

Responding to the violence on Monday, two smaller unions—Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan-- demonstrating at two locations at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, withdrew their agitation. However, these farmer unions were not a part of the farmer-government negotiations and have little presence at the protest sites on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Hundreds of thousands of farmers from states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have camped on the outskirts of Delhi and have been protesting since end-November last year demanding a repeal of the farm laws. So far, more than 150 farmers have died due to the winter chill and road accidents.

Till now, 11 rounds of talks have been held between the government and farm unions. During the negotiations, the Centre proposed to amend the reforms laws and then offered to suspend them for up to 18 months. The unions have rejected both proposals.

