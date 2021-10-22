Farm laws: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has postponed its October 26 Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions and the ongoing harvest season, PTI reported on Friday.

After the Lakhimpur incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed, the morcha had announced a Kisan Mahapanchayat would be organised in Lucknow on October 26.

However, the SKM on Thursday decided to postpone the Mahapanchayat to November 22 due to the adverse weather conditions and the harvest season, a farmer union leader told PTI.

The morcha also gave a call for all-India dharnas to demand sacking and arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son has been in custody in connection with the Lakhimpur incident.

