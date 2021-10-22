1 min read.Updated: 22 Oct 2021, 05:10 PM ISTLivemint
After the Lakhimpur incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed, the morcha had announced a Kisan Mahapanchayat would be organised in Lucknow on October 26
Listen to this article
Farm laws: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has postponed its October 26 Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions and the ongoing harvest season, PTI reported on Friday.
After the Lakhimpur incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed, the morcha had announced a Kisan Mahapanchayat would be organised in Lucknow on October 26.