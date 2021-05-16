The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions , has decided to observe 26 May as 'black day' to mark six months since they started protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on the Delhi borders.

"On 26 May, we will complete six months of this protest and it also happens to mark seven years since PM Modi formed the government. We will observe it as black day," said farmers leader Balbir Singh Rajewal in a virtual press conference on Saturday.

Rajewal appealed to the farmers to raise blags at their houses, vehicles and shops on the day.

"We appeal to people of the country and also Punjab to hang black flags at their house, shops, trucks and other vehicles. We will also burn effigies of (PM) Narendra Modi as a form of protest," he said.

The farmers leader appealed to people to support the call for observing ‘black day’ on May 26.

He said that the government has not heard the farmers’ demand to repeal the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the MSP. "With increasing prices of fertilisers, diesel and petrol, the farming business is not possible," he said.

Further, SKM appealed to mass organisations, trade unions, traders' and transporters' organisations to also hold ‘black flag demonstrations in support of the farmers' demands.

The farmers’ outfit has now decided to launch "Mission UP and Uttarakhand" as part of their protests.

“This shall include rallying of all farmers' forces from across the country. The programme will be launched with the participation of all protesting farmer organisations from all over India and it shall be observed throughout these states," the SKM said in a statement.

Days after the alleged sexual assault of a woman activist at Tikri border protest site, who later died due to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Haryana, the SKM said that it will soon announce names of its "Mahila Suraksha Samitis".

"Within two days, SKM will announce names of its Mahila Suraksha Samitis at all border protest sites which will look into measures to ensure safety and security of women participating in the movement," it said.

A large number of farmers had reached Delhi’s borders on 26 November last year after facing water cannons and police barriers as part of their "Delhi Chalo" march against the Centre’s farm laws.

In the following months, farmers in large numbers from across the country joined the protest at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders around the national capital.

The farmers are demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government, which has held multiple rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws will not be withdrawn.

With inputs from agencies.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.