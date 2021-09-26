Farmers' protest: Just a day before the planned Bharat Bandh, the Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said the protesting farm unions will campaign against the Centre in poll-bound states if three laws are not scrapped.

“Government of India should repeal the three farm laws at the earliest. If not, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will go every part of the country, hold meetings and protests against the Central government and campaign in poll-bound states," Tikait said at Kisan Mahapanchayat in Panipat, Haryana.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called for a nationwide strike against three farm laws on Monday (27 September).

Many political parties including Congress and BSP have extended their support to the protesting farmers. Today, the Congress asked all its workers, state unit chiefs and heads of frontal organizations to take part in the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on September 27.

Congress general secretary (organization), K C Venugopal, said the Congress and its workers will extend our full support to the peaceful 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on Monday. "We believe in the right of our farmers and we will stand by them in their fight against the black farm laws," he said in a tweet.

"All PCC Presidents, Chiefs of Frontal Organizations are requested to go out in front with our Annadatas in their peaceful Bharat Bandh across the country," Venugopal said.

