Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Section 144 imposed, barricades and barb wires put up and traffic advisories issued — Delhi and Haryana authorities have stepped up their preparation to deal with the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' protest scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 13.

Thousands of farmers plan to march towards the national capital during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13. A lot of farmers and supporters are expected to coming to Delhi from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and some other places via trains, buses and other modes of transport.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions would head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Section 144, other curbs imposed

Delhi: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed for 30 days till March 12 across Delhi. The Delhi Police order imposed a ban on tractor rallies trying to cross the borders of the national capital.

As per the restrictions issued by the Delhi Police, there shall be a prohibition on assembly of people, blocking of roads, any type of procession agitation, rally, public meeting by the agitators.

The order stated there will be a ban on carrying corrosive substances, explosives, any fire-arms or any lethal weapon or any other article capable of being used as a weapon of offence or defense at any public place within the territory of Delhi.

There will be a complete prohibition on collecting or carrying of brickbats, boulders, acids or any other dangerous fluid, petrol, soda water bottles or any articles capable of use for causing danger in any form to human life and safety.

Moreover, any vehicle found to be transporting lathis, rods, banners or similar objects likely to be used for disruptive purposes shall be denied entry into Delhi, the order said.

Haryana: The Haryana government has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in as many as 15 districts, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and banning any kind of demonstration or march with tractor-trolleys.

The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts — Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa — from February 11 to 13.

DCP Ankit Singh told news agency ANI, “Arrival of people in groups is prohibited. They can't bring tractor, trolly or any kind of lathi or weapon...Delhi Police force and the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) teams have been deployed...we have made all the necessary arrangements to completely seal this border (Delhi-Haryana border Jharoda)."

Travel advisory

Delhi: Traffic restrictions/diversions will be imposed at Singhu Border from Monday for commercial vehicles and from Tuesday for all type of vehicles, it said. According to the Interstate buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra, it said.

Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple OR, Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy road OR, Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad, it said.

The motorists coming from Punjabi Bagh to turn left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road (8 KM) - turn right Uttam Nagar Chowk-Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road turn left-Chhawla Stand-turn right Dhansa Stand-turn right Bahadurgarh Stand - turn left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).

