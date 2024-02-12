Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Section 144 imposed, barricades and barb wires put up and traffic advisories issued — Delhi and Haryana authorities have stepped up their preparation to deal with the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' protest scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thousands of farmers plan to march towards the national capital during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13. A lot of farmers and supporters are expected to coming to Delhi from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and some other places via trains, buses and other modes of transport.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions would head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Section 144, other curbs imposed Delhi: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed for 30 days till March 12 across Delhi. The Delhi Police order imposed a ban on tractor rallies trying to cross the borders of the national capital.

As per the restrictions issued by the Delhi Police, there shall be a prohibition on assembly of people, blocking of roads, any type of procession agitation, rally, public meeting by the agitators.

The order stated there will be a ban on carrying corrosive substances, explosives, any fire-arms or any lethal weapon or any other article capable of being used as a weapon of offence or defense at any public place within the territory of Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There will be a complete prohibition on collecting or carrying of brickbats, boulders, acids or any other dangerous fluid, petrol, soda water bottles or any articles capable of use for causing danger in any form to human life and safety.

Moreover, any vehicle found to be transporting lathis, rods, banners or similar objects likely to be used for disruptive purposes shall be denied entry into Delhi, the order said.

Haryana: The Haryana government has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in as many as 15 districts, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and banning any kind of demonstration or march with tractor-trolleys.

The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts — Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa — from February 11 to 13.

DCP Ankit Singh told news agency ANI, “Arrival of people in groups is prohibited. They can't bring tractor, trolly or any kind of lathi or weapon...Delhi Police force and the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) teams have been deployed...we have made all the necessary arrangements to completely seal this border (Delhi-Haryana border Jharoda)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Travel advisory Delhi: Traffic restrictions/diversions will be imposed at Singhu Border from Monday for commercial vehicles and from Tuesday for all type of vehicles, it said. According to the Interstate buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra, it said.

Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple OR, Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy road OR, Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad, it said.

The motorists coming from Punjabi Bagh to turn left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road (8 KM) - turn right Uttam Nagar Chowk-Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road turn left-Chhawla Stand-turn right Dhansa Stand-turn right Bahadurgarh Stand - turn left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana: In Sirsa, 40 checkposts have been set up strategically, especially on routes coming in from our neighbouring states. "Road coming from Bathinda has been temporarily sealed, and by tomorrow 8-10 most important checkposts will be sealed," said Parth Gupta. He added that traffic has been diverted on many points of NH-9, to give alternate routes to common people.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Police have already issued traffic advisories, asking commuters to take alternative routes. A official said passengers travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi should consider the route via Panchkula, Barwala, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra or via Panchkula, Barwala, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Ladwa, Indri to reach Delhi via Karnal.

Similarly, for those travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh, it is advised to use the route via Karnal, Indri, Ladwa, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Panchkula or via Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, Panchkula, said the spokesperson.

The public is advised to avoid travel towards the Mattour barrier (dividing road Sector-51/52), furniture market barrier (Chandigarh-Mohali road Sector- 53/54), Badheri barrier (dividing road Sector-54/55), dividing road Sector-55/56, Mohali barrier, Faidan barrier, Zirakpur barrier, Mullanpur barrier, Naya Gaon barrier, Housing Board Light Point Manimajra and Dhillon barrier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police appealed to the public to consider using the rail route as a precautionary measure to travel to Punjab, in light of the announcement of the farmers' march to Delhi on February 13.

Security at Delhi-Haryana, other borders 1. In Delhi, more than 5,000 security personnel have been deployed along the border with other states. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. Barricades and barbed wires have been put up as part of security measures at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) ahead of the protest march called by farmer unions on February 13.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Authorities in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the proposed march. A total of 114 companies of paramilitary forces and Haryana Police have been deployed in the state in view of the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday, officials said.

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Multi-layered barricading in place at Singhu Border ahead of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march by the protesting farmers, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

3. Haryana borders Rajasthan and Punjab. Proper arrangements have been made at both the border points towards Punjab. Adequate force has been deployed. "11 paramilitary companies in addition to local police have been deployed," said Principal Secretary Vijayendra Kumar in Sirsa. He added, "Ambulances and fire brigades have been stationed in various places to tackle any situation efficiently." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Haryana police tested tear gas shell-dropping drone system at Shambhu border near Ambala, in view of 'Delhi Chalo' farmers protest. The police are also using drones to keep a tight vigil at border points, an official said, adding that they are fully prepared to deal with any law and order situation.

Talks to resolve issue On Monday, a team of Union ministers evening held talks in Chandigarh with farmer leaders to dissuade them from their 'Delhi Chalo' march. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union ministers, including Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, were holding the second round of talks with the farmer leaders at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 in Chandigarh.

SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, among others, were part of the meeting, which were continuing till late evening.

The first meeting with the Union ministers was held on February 8 in which detailed discussions with the leaders of farmer organisations took place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 demands of farmers Here's a list of 10 demands of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha-Non Political (SKM-NP):

1. Enact a legally bound Minimum Support Price Law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Withdraw all cases filed nationwide against agitators during 2020-21 farmers' protest.

3. Justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims.

4. Repeal Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Implement Swaminathan Commission Report MSP on C2 + 50% formula.

6. Waive off the loans on entire farming and labourer community nationwide.

7. India should quit the World Trade Organisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. End reducing import duty on agricultural goods

9. Promise to increase import duty and benefit Indian farmers.

10. Revive Pre-2013 Land Acquisition Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!