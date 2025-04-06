Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, protesting for legal guarantee on MSP, ends hunger strike after 131 days

Senior farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who had been on indefinite hunger strike since 26 November 2024 seeking legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, ended his strike on Sunday after 131 days, reported India Today.

Dallewal announced his decision to call off the hunger strike at a farmers’ gathering during a Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Addressing the assembly, Dallewal said, as India Today quoted, "You all have asked me to end the fast unto death. I am indebted to you for taking care of the agitation. I respect your sentiments. I accept your order.”

Govt urges Dallewal to end strike: His announcement followed appeals from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, who on Saturday urged Dallewal to end his fast.

Chouhan wrote on X, “The ongoing dialogue between the representatives of the Government of India and the representatives of farmers’ organisations regarding their demands is continuing. Farmer leader Shri Jagjit Singh Dallewal has now returned from hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery. We also request him to end his hunger strike and we will meet with the representatives of the farmers’ organisations for talks at 11 am on May 4 as per the already decided date.”

Bittu also appealed to Dallewal, saying, “Your health is more important, and your life is precious for the people of Punjab, as your leadership will always be needed for the struggle of farmers and farm labourers.”

About Jagjit Singh Dallewal: Jagjit Singh Dallewal is a senior farmer leader who represents a joint forum of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM). He began his fast to press the central government to accept key demands, including the MSP law and other issues raised by protesting farmers.

Despite the centre opened dialogue with farmer leaders in January and Dallewal started receiving medical care at the Khanauri protest site, he chose not to end his fast at that time.

Later the government has said it will meet farmer representatives again on 4 May.