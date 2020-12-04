Farmer leaders call for Bharat Bandh on 8 Dec

Farmer leaders on Friday called for protests against the three new farm laws to be intensified and called for Bharat Bandh on 8 December.

"Yesterday, we told the Government (at the meeting) that the farm laws should be withdrawn. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on 8 December," said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary, Harvinder Singh Ladkhwal at Singhu Border after a meeting.

"We need to take this protest forward. Government has to take back the farm laws," said Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha, at Singhu border.

The farmer leaders have vowed to renew demand for MSP guarantee, repealing of farm laws during the Saturday meeting scheduled with government.

Marathon talks between the government and agitating farmer unions on Thursday failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws as the protestors refused to budge on their demands and another round of discussions will be held two days later in a bid to forge a resolution.

The government side, led by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, assured the group of nearly 40 farmer leaders that all their valid concerns would be discussed and considered with an open mind, but the other side stuck to their demand of repealing the three "hastily-passed" farm laws, saying there were several loopholes and deficiencies.

After the eight-hour-long meeting, Tomar said the government will consider all issues on Friday and so will the union leaders, before coming to the table again on Saturday.

Asked whether the government is ready to amend the three contentious laws, he said, "I am not a fortune teller. When we will meet the day after, we hope to move towards a resolution."

"There should not be any doubt in anyone's mind. Still, if farmers have any worries on that front, we would want to assure them that the new laws do not present any threat to the MSP system," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via