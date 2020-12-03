Farmer protests a key test for Rahul Gandhi as Congress looks for next chief

NEW DELHI: Nearly two months ago former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took political centrestage with his three-day “Kheti Bachao Yatra" and tractor rally from Punjab against the central farm laws. But none of the top leaders of the party are now seen around farmers who have gathered in large numbers at Delhi borders protesting against the farm reforms.

While the top leadership of the party has maintained a cautious approach and does not want to join the movement and give it a political colour, Congress leaders of Delhi and Punjab remain divided on the issue with a section of party leaders feeling that the party should be more vocal.

“We are the main opposition and we have to stand with common people fighting for their cause. We have failed to catch the pulse of the farming community. There are ways of mobilizing support. There could be reservations over top leaders visiting protest sites but what stops us from announcing dharnas by party’s state units across all states? It is only when we hit the ground that we will gauge what is happening," a senior party leader who has been at the Singhu border for farm protests said requesting anonymity.

As Gandhi prepares to take over the reigns of the party early next year, his biggest challenge would come from senior leaders of his own party, from alliance partners and also from like-minded parties to bring under one roof on any issue.

“Whether or not we join on the ground we will be accused of politicizing the movement. We cannot refrain from offering support out of the fear of criticism. This is a larger strategic issue which is linked with the internal leadership crisis that the party is going through," the second leader added.

While party president Sonia Gandhi too had taken the initiative to ask incumbent states like Punjab, Rajashan and Chhattisgarh to pass bills to negate central farm laws, Congress has been unable to get similar laws passed in alliance ruled states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand – a move that could have amplified its cause.

The leadership crisis is also visible as this is not the first time when Congress has not got support from alliance Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (SS), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Rahul Gandhi was also unable to convince these alliance leaders on the corruption allegations against BJP leaders in the Rafale case which was spearheaded by him.

Senior Congress leaders are divided over the party’s stance on the issue. While one section feels that it is best to ‘simply offer support’ and not overshadow the farmer led protests to ensure it does not get a political hue, another feels that this is a key moment to gauge the pulse of the farmers and the party ‘needs to be seen’ with them on the ground even if it is through separate mobilization events.

“The farmer unions themselves want to keep political parties out of this. We took the lead with Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Punjab and passage of bills which makes it amply clear what our stand on the issue is. People’s views can differ on whether sitting on dharna is necessary or not. But to say that the top brass is maintaining distance is unfair," a top party functionary from Punjab said requesting anonymity.

The farm protests have come at a time when the Congress party is witnessing a key leadership crisis with party president Sonia Gandhi making it clear that the party should find her successor soon. A section of leaders have called for systematic overhaul of the party.

To be sure, party’s regional satraps, including Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who has led the political opposition to the bills, and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda have been vocal on the farm protests. Senior party leaders including party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala have visited protest sites along with members of party’s youth wing on the ground.

“The ongoing protest is a spontaneous one and proximity to a movement which is run entirely by farmers could end up politicizing it. Our top leaders have issued statements and raising the issue aggressively. Plus our state leaders and youth leaders are very much on the ground supporting in whatever way they can," a senior party leader from Haryana said requesting anonymity.

