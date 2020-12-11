Farmer protests a sign of distrust in govt: Abhijit Banerjee

When asked about his wish list for the upcoming budget to be presented on 1 February, Banerjee said the government needs to focus on infrastructure projects and send a strong, pro-growth message through the budget. “We are in a state of a bit of paralysis. People understand that you have to bail out banks but it does not excite everybody. They would really like an assurance that growth will be restored and the government will do whatever it takes. I would start sending signals that the government has a commitment to growth and that is the only way in which you get people out of this state of not spending, not moving, not investing."