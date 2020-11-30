Farmer protests face pressures of a new economy

The new laws don’t do away with the APMCs but create competition for them by introducing private players. This has its own positives and negatives. APMCs are dominated by politicians and big traders and farmers need not kowtow to them. Another benefit is that farmers from one state can now go to another state and sell their produce at any price. This is, however, easier said than done, given the meagre means of our farmers. The new laws take away the ‘comfort’ of an APMC even as it retains MSP.