Farmer unions agree to sit for talks with the government today

Protesting farmers have agreed to sit for talks with the government today at Vidhan Sabha after a meeting was held among the different farmers union earlier this morning.

RS Mansa, State President, Punjab Kisan Union, "I will attend the meeting called by the government at 3 pm today."

On Monday late evening, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks today, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold. Following which, the farmer unions called a meeting regarding whether to take up the Centre's offer to talk. Showing displeasure initially the farmer organisations said, only 32 out of 500 unions had been called for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda to hold a high-level meeting over farmers' protest.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.









