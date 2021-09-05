Thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states gathered at Muzaffarnagar for a ‘ Kisan mahapanchayat ’ unanimously gave a call for a complete Bharat Bandh on 27 September against the three contentious farm laws.

"They (the Centre) said only a handful of farmers are protesting. Let them see what a handful this is today. Let us raise our voices so it reaches the ears of those sitting in Parliament," a farmer leader said from the stage.

The event was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – a body of around 40 farmer unions – at the Government Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar in protest against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

"These meetings will be held across the country. We have to stop the country from getting sold. Farmers should be saved, the country should be saved; business, employees and youth should be saved--this is the aim of the rally," said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said farmers belonging to 300 organisations spread across different states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, among others, have gathered for the event.

He said over 5,000 'langars' (food stalls), including some mobile stalls, have been set up for the participants.

The farmers, including women carrying flags of different organisations and wearing different coloured caps, were seen arriving at the venue in buses, cars and tractors.

A woman farmer leader from Karnataka addressed the gathering in Kannada.

The SKM on Saturday claimed that thousands of farmers from 15 states had reached Muzaffarnagar to participate in the mahapanchayat.

The umbrella body spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws said the event would prove that the agitation had the support of “all castes, religions, states, classes, small traders and other sections of society".

"The mahapanchayat of September 5 will make the Yogi-Modi governments realise the power of farmers, farm labourers and supporters of the farm movement. The Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat will be the biggest ever in the last nine months," the SKM had said in a statement.

The farmers' protest against the three contentious laws has completed over nine months since they first arrived at Delhi borders. They have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.