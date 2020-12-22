Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmer unions defer decision on Centre's letter for fresh talks
New Delhi: Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi,

Farmer unions defer decision on Centre's letter for fresh talks

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST PTI

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that they would write to Britain MPs, urging them to press their PM Boris Johnson not to attend India's Republic Day celebrations on Jan 26

NEW DELHI : Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday said that a decision on the central government's offer for fresh talks has been deferred to Wednesday, even as they remained adamant on the demand to repeal the three farm laws.

Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday said that a decision on the central government's offer for fresh talks has been deferred to Wednesday, even as they remained adamant on the demand to repeal the three farm laws.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi's Singhu Border, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that 32 farmer unions from Punjab held a meeting and discussed the next course of action.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Addressing a press conference at Delhi's Singhu Border, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that 32 farmer unions from Punjab held a meeting and discussed the next course of action.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He said that a meeting of farmer leaders from across India would be held on Wednesday where a decision on the government's talks offer will be taken.

Sandhu said that they would also write to Britain MPs, urging them to press their Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to attend India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Johnson will be the chief guest at the event next month.

In a letter to 40 union leaders, the Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry, Vivek Aggarwal, had on Sunday asked protesting farmer leaders to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

The sixth round of talks on December 9 was cancelled following a deadlock with the farmer unions refusing to budge from their demand for repealing the three laws.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.