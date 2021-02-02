OPEN APP
Farmer unions to block national, state highways for three hours on 6 February
Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said that there is apprehension among farmers that the government moves are aimed at closing down FCI

New Delhi: Farmer unions have decided to block the national highways and state highways across the country for three hours on February 6 to press their demand for the repeal of three farm laws, Bhartiya Kisan Morcha (R) president, Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Monday.

"We will block both state highways and national highways for three hours from 12 noon to 3 pm on February 6. We will protest for our demand of complete rollback of farm laws, against the repressive measures being taken across Delhi, and against anti-farmer and pro-corporate budget," he said at a press conference organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

He said Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SMU) has constituted a committee to provide legal assistance to 128 persons arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the tractor rally on January 26. He said the committee will have three advocates.

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said that there is apprehension among farmers that the government moves are aimed at closing down FCI.

