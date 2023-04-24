Various farmer unions are gearing up to register their protest after a recent letter from the Union ministry of food and public distribution o stated that for wheat with shrivelled and broken content of 6-8%, a value cut of ₹5.31 will be imposed; for 8-10% a value cut of ₹10.62; 10-12% ₹15.93; 12-14% ₹21.25; 14-16% ₹26.56 and for 16-18% shrivelled and broken grain a value cut of ₹31.87 will be imposed.

