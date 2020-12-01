Farmer unions yet to decide on Centre's offer to talk, call meeting

Protesting farmers have called a meeting later today to take a decision on the Centre's offer to hold talks.

"We will hold a meeting today to take a decision whether we should accept the Centre's offer or not," Baljeet Singh Mahal, a farmer leader, said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold.

Earlier today, Jt Secy, Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee in Delhi said, "There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the government has invited only 32 groups for talks. The rest haven't been called. We won't be going for talks till all groups are called."

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

The meeting has been called at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, he said, adding that those leaders who were present in the meeting held on November 13 have been invited this time.

