Farmers, who have been protesting against the three farm laws on different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year, announced on Wednesday that they are suspending their year-long agitation and would vacate the protest sites from today. Emotions ran high as the farmers set off for their homes in different states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, after a successful movement.

On November 29, Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

Here are 8 updates as farmers begin to vacate the sites and call off their protest against the farm laws:

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- on November 26 last year against the three contentious farm laws. The laws were repealed by Parliament on November 29, but farmers continued their protest over their pending demands.

Border protest sites were brimming with energy and farmers were eager to go back home. However, there was no major celebration because of the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat in the crash.

The farmers lifted blockades on highways at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and took out a 'Victory March' to celebrate the repeal of three contentious farm laws and the Centre's written assurance to fulfil their other demands.

Tractors bedecked with colourful lights rolled out of the protest sites blaring songs of victory while the elderly flaunted their colourful turbans and danced with youngsters.

The farmers are celebrating December 11 as 'Vijay Diwas'.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions spearheading the stir, on Thursday decided to suspend the farmers' movement and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites at Delhi borders.

The young and the elderly worked together to dismantle the sturdy temporary structures erected by them on the long dusty stretch of the Delhi-Karnal road.

Farmer leaders said that they will again meet on January 15 to see if the government has fulfilled their demands.

