Farmers' agitation in Punjab led to 1,200 cr loss already: Railways

Railways continues to lose revenue as freight operations remain forcibly suspended due to track blockages in Punjab in the wake of farm laws recently brought into effect, government said on Wednesday.

"Till date more than 2,225 freight rakes could not be operated upon carrying vital commodities. Loss already expected to have crossed ₹1,200 crore," said Ministry of Railways in an official release.

"Agitators have continued dharna at platforms/near railway track. Train movement again suspended due to operational and safety considerations as agitators have suddenly stopped some train movements and sporadic blockade continued at various places like Jandiala, Nabha, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda As per the report at 06:00 hrs today, the agitation was continuing at 32 places," the ministry further said.

Minister of Railways had written to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on 26 October, 2020 seeking assurance about safety of tracks and running staff to resume operations.

"Due to the continued blockages at sections of tracks in Punjab, there has been a major adverse impact on freight movement and hence on availability of vital commodities for farm, industrial and infrastructure sector as well. All passenger trains passing through the state of Punjab have been adversely impacted too. Till date more than 1,350 passenger trains have been cancelled, diverted or short terminated. This has caused tremendous inconvenience to travellers in Covid times," said the ministry.

All inward and outward Goods transportation including essential commodities have been affected adversely in Punjab , J&K, Laddakh and Himachal Pradesh and a number of freight trains including loaded trains remained struck as such for periods upto 15-20 days, the ministry said.

"Many freight customers, after having suffered business losses, are getting diverted to other mode of transportation. Outward loading too has been affected from Punjab area. Movement of foodgrain, container, automobile, cement, pet coke, fertilizer etc.has taken a hit average loss of loading per day in Punjab is 40 rakes per day," the ministry added.

"On 24.09.2020, Kisan in Punjab region started blocking railway tracks and stations. From 01.10.2020 onwards, all movements had to be suspended as agitation spread all over Punjab which affected complete train operations in Firozpur Division, partially in Punjab area of Ambala , Delhi and Bikaner Division. Later on, Conditional Goods train movement was allowed from 22.10.2020 onwards by the Agitators. However, two days after freight train movement was resumed, it had to be suspended again due to operational and safety considerations as sporadic blockade continued at various places especially around Amritsar, Nabha, Talwandi Sabo , Firozpur, Moga, Jandiala, and Bathinda," the ministry said.

