Farmers' agitation in Punjab led to 1,200 cr loss already: Railways

"On 24.09.2020, Kisan in Punjab region started blocking railway tracks and stations. From 01.10.2020 onwards, all movements had to be suspended as agitation spread all over Punjab which affected complete train operations in Firozpur Division, partially in Punjab area of Ambala , Delhi and Bikaner Division. Later on, Conditional Goods train movement was allowed from 22.10.2020 onwards by the Agitators. However, two days after freight train movement was resumed, it had to be suspended again due to operational and safety considerations as sporadic blockade continued at various places especially around Amritsar, Nabha, Talwandi Sabo , Firozpur, Moga, Jandiala, and Bathinda," the ministry said.