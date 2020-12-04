Farmers' stir: India lodges protest with Canada over comments by its leaders

NEW DELHI: India on Friday lodged a strong protest with Canada over some remarks made by Canadian politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the ongoing farmers' agitation in the country.

The comments “constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs", the Indian foreign ministry told the Canadian High Commissioner to India, Nadir Patel.

“Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada," the Indian foreign ministry statement said.

“These comments have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security. We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism," the statement added.

Earlier this week, on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, Trudeau had said that the situation related to the protest by farmers was “concerning and we’re all very worried about family and friends."

Several other Canadian politicians had also expressed concern over the protests against the new laws that liberalize farm trade.

Canada-India ties had been rocked previously by the Trudeau government’s perceived support to backers of the separatist Khalistan movement but in recent times had stabilized. Canada has an influential Sikh population which though small is well represented in government and politics.

