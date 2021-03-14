Farmers’ agitation may continue till Dec, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

The BKU leader said he was not going to sit in Delhi till the three new agricultural laws are not abolished. He said was planning to visit all over the country, including Madhya Pradesh on March 14 and 15, Ganga Nagar in Rajasthan on March 17, Ghazipur’s UP Gate border in Delhi on March 18, Odisha on March 19 and Karnataka on March 21 and 22.