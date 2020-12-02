Farmers' agitation: Northern Railway cancels few trains. Complete list here

Farmers' agitation: Northern Railway cancels few trains. Complete list here1 min read . 06:09 AM IST
Due to agitation being conducted by farmers of Punjab, some trains run by Northern Railway have been cancelled
New Delhi: Due to agitation being conducted by farmers of Punjab, some trains run by Northern Railway have been cancelled/short terminated/short-originated/diverted.
The 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 09612 Amritsar - Ajmer special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.
The 05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 05212 Amritsar - Dibrugarh special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.
The 04998/04997 Bhatinda - Varanasi- Bhatinda express special train will remain cancelled till further order.The 02715 Nanded - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi. The 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at Chandigarh.
The 04650/74 Amritsar - Jaynagar express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar - Tarntaran - Beas.
The 08215 Durg - Jammu Tawi express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana Jallandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantonment.
The 08216 Jammu Tawi - Durg express commencing on December 4 will be diverted to run via Pathankot Cantt - Jalandhar Cantt - Ludhiana.
