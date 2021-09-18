Noting that Centre and corporates are their to rob the farmers of their hard-earned produce, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said they will continue to protest till the controversial agriculture laws are withdrawn.

Tikait, who is the national spokesperson of the BKU, said, “Till the black laws are not withdrawn, the farmers will remain on the borders of Delhi. He further added the farmers were now aware of their rights.

Tikait and other farmer leaders had come to Bunda tehsil here on the occasion of the 38th death anniversary of Sant Sukhdev Singh to pay homage to him.

National president of BKU (Chanuni faction) Gurnam Singh Chanuni termed the farmers' movement as a “dharam yudh" being fought to safeguard the rights of the peasants.

The intention of the government is to enslave the farmers which will not be allowed under any circumstances, he said.

Earlier on Friday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed the government, alleging that a number of farmers have died in the fight against the three farm laws, but the government is indifferent.

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains

(With inputs from agencies)

