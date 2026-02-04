Why are farmers angry with India-US trade deal? From SKM, Piyush Goyal to American trade chief — who said what

After the Opposition's uproar in Parliament, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) raised concerns over the India-US trade deal. The SKM, an umbrella body of various farmer unions, criticised the claim that India's import duty on several agricultural products has been slashed to zero in the "historic" deal.

Notably, while limited information about the deal is known, both sides are working to put the deal on paper.

Why are farmers angry? In a statement on Tuesday, the farmers' body claimed that the deal will allow the US to flood the Indian markets with highly subsidised agricultural products, news agency PTI reported.

"The SKM strongly condemned the betrayal of the people, especially farmers, by the Modi government, allowing zero per cent import tariff on US goods, surrendering to the pressure of US Imperialism," the farmers' union body was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"This trade deal to allow Indian markets to be flooded by highly subsidised US agricultural products will devastate the entire peasantry in India," the SKM said.

But, is it really so? Amid heightened speculations, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal assured that India has protected the interests of its "sensitive" agriculture and dairy sectors in the bilateral trade pact.

He said, "[Prime Minister] PM Modi has always championed both the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests and working tirelessly to ensure a bright future and ample opportunities for the people in this sector."

"...The sensitive factors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected," he assured on Tuesday.

Goyal further clarified that a joint statement will be issued by both countries soon, outlining the details of the pact. The two countries have reached a framework for a bilateral trade agreement.

"We will be shortly issuing a joint statement...along with the details which we will be shortly inking with the US. And as soon as the final understanding of the deal is inked and the joint statement is finalised, technical processes are completed, full details will be shared," he said.

Know about India-US trade deal — who said what

US President Donald Trump Trump declared on Monday that India and the US agreed to a much-awaited trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent.

Making the announcement, Trump had said India will move forward to reduce "tariffs and non-tariff barriers" against the US to zero, adding New Delhi would buy American goods, including energy, worth more than USD 500 billion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi thanked Donald Trump in a post on X while confirming tariff reduction from 25% to 18 percent, without detailing any other aspect of the US-India deal.

PM Modi posted on X, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

"When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," PM Modi said.

"President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," Prime Minister added.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal During a press conference on Tuesday, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the India-US trade deal is under the final stages of detailing between the negotiating teams of the two countries. He said that as soon as the final understanding of the deal is inked, joint statement is finalised and technical processes completed, details will be shared.

"Indians are celebrating a trade deal which is under the final stages of detailing between the negotiating teams of both countries," he said.

"We will shortly be issuing a joint statement by both countries along with the details, which we will be shortly inking between the United States of America and India," he added.

"As soon as the final understanding of the deal is inked and the joint statement is finalised, technical processes are completed, full details will be shared," Goyal said.

Goyal assured the people of India that this is a deal that will make every Indian proud, that will protect the interest of every Indian and provide huge opportunities for all the people of India.

He said it will “protect the sensitive sectors, the interests of our agriculture and our dairy sectors in full respect, opening up huge opportunities for our labor-intensive sectors, export sectors in textiles, plastics, apparel, home decor, leather and footwear, gems and jewelry, organic chemicals, rubber, goods, machinery, so many products, aircraft components. This is truly a deal that every Indian can be proud of.”

US secretary of agriculture Brooke Rollins US secretary of agriculture Brooke Rollins said on Monday (local time) that Washington will export more farm products to India as part of the deal that will pump more cash into rural America.

"Thank you US President Donald Trump for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers. New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India’s massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America," read Rollins' post on X.

She added, "In 2024, America’s agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. India’s growing population is an important market for American agricultural products and today’s deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for ag,” she said on X.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer Greer said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday that India will lower tariffs on a wide array of US industrial and agricultural goods to zero per cent -- raising sharp questions about the impact on farmers and domestic industries.

He said India will lower tariffs on a "vast array" of American industrial and agricultural goods, such as "fruits, vegetables", to zero per cent under the trade deal announced by President Donald Trump.

Greer, however, noted that India will continue to control "certain key areas" that enjoy protection.

Greer said that the US will continue to maintain some level of tariff against India - 18 per cent - "because we have this giant trade deficit with them, but they've also agreed to reduce their tariffs for us on a variety of agricultural products, manufactured goods, chemicals, medical devices, etc. It's an exciting opportunity for both countries," he said.

Congress, Opposition The Congress questioned claims that agriculture and dairy have been protected, sought clarity on tariff reductions to 18 per cent from 25 per cent.

The party also raised concerns over President Donald Trump's claims that India may reduce tariffs to zero on certain American goods and purchase USD 500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products. India is yet to confirm these claims.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, alleged that PM Modi has buckled under US pressure to finalise a trade deal and has 'sold out' the hard work of Indian farmers through the agreement.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi "has been compromised" and that Indian farmers must understand their hard work, as well as their blood and sweat, has been "sold out" through the India-US trade deal. He also said the entire country had been "sold out".

Union minister Piyush Goyal accused Gandhi of misleading the country and called him a "negative-minded leader".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an X post and claimed that New Delhi has made "concessions on liberalising imports of agricultural items."