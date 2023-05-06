As top wrestlers continue their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) has announced its intention to back their efforts. The development came mere hours after a 'blame game' erupted between the Delhi Police and protesters over a late night scuffle at Jantar Mantar, with the grapplers eventually threatening to return their medals and awards.

The SKM (non-political) is a breakaway group of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws. The group plans to gather at the Janta Mantar site on May 8 in support of the wrestlers.

It also said that other farmers' organisations associated with it also unanimously passed a resolution demanding the arrest of the WFI chief during a virtual meeting.

Earlier in the day, protesting wrestlers on Friday formed two committees to advice them on the future course of action in their fight against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

The aggrieved wrestlers started the day contemplating their next move after the Supreme Court closed proceedings on their plea even as Sports Minister Anurag Thakur requested them to have faith in the system, saying the investigation will make everything crystal clear.

(With inputs from agencies)