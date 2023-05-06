As top wrestlers continue their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) has announced its intention to back their efforts. The development came mere hours after a 'blame game' erupted between the Delhi Police and protesters over a late night scuffle at Jantar Mantar, with the grapplers eventually threatening to return their medals and awards.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}