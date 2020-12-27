Farmers bang thalis to protest against PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 72nd and 2020's last edition of his monthly radio programme ' Mann ki Baat ', farmers protesting against the government's newly-enacted farm laws clanged thalis and raised slogans.

The protest took place at three spots today -- Singhu border, Punjab's Faridkot and Rohtak in BJP-ruled Haryana.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni earlier had said that the farmers will protest against PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat. Farmers will bang plates, clap to lodge their protest, he said.

The "thali bajaao (clang plates)" protest during the Prime Minister's address was announced by Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav last Sunday. Making the announcement, Yogendra Yadav had said, "On December 27 when the Prime Minister gives his Mann Ki Baat radio address, farmers will say 'we are tired of listening to your Mann ki Baat, when will you listen to our Mann ki Baat?' So we will bang utensils so that the noise of his Mann ki Baat doesn't reach us."

The clanging of plates and clapping would be a replay of PM Modi's idea of creating a mass upsurge against the killer virus earlier this year to felicitate the frontline workers battling coronavirus as the lockdown started.

Tens of thousands of farmers are camping at various border points of the national capital for over a month now, demanding the repeal of three farm laws enacted in September.

After five rounds of talks between the farmers and the government failed to reach a conclusion, the Supreme Court ordered that a committee be formed to address the issue.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed 29 December as the next date for the meeting.

The farmers have been protesting since 26 November at the Singhu border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

