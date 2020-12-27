Farmers bang thalis to protest against PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

The "thali bajaao (clang plates)" protest during the Prime Minister's address was announced by Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav last Sunday. Making the announcement, Yogendra Yadav had said, "On December 27 when the Prime Minister gives his Mann Ki Baat radio address, farmers will say 'we are tired of listening to your Mann ki Baat, when will you listen to our Mann ki Baat?' So we will bang utensils so that the noise of his Mann ki Baat doesn't reach us."