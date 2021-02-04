Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the centenary anniversary events in memory of the Chauri Chaura incident in Uttar Pradesh and said that farmers have been behind the progress of India and also played a key role in the Chauri Chaura incident in India's freedom struggle.

PM Modi also said that the steps taken by the government in the last six years made them self-reliant and led to the growth in the agriculture sector even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing people at the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident in Gorakhpur via video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi said, "Farmers have been behind the progress of the country. They also played an important role in Chauri Chaura struggle. In the last six years, steps have been taken to make farmers self-reliant. As a result of this, the agriculture sector has grown even during the pandemic."

The PM added, "It is unfortunate that the martyrs of Chauri Chaura incident have not been discussed as much as they should have been. Although they have not been given significance in the pages of history, their blood is in the soil of the country and keeps inspiring us."

The Prime Minister also talked about other steps taken in the interest of farmers.

"We have taken several steps in the interest of farmers. To make 'mandis' profitable for farmers, 1,000 more mandis will be linked to e-NAM (National Agriculture Market)," the Prime Minister said.

"We have to pledge that the unity of the country is our priority and its respect above everything. With this feeling, we have to move forward along with each and every people of India," he added.

Over the Union Budget 2021-22, he said, "This year's Union Budget will help increase the speed of India's growth which is the need of the hour during the pandemic."

Highlighting that the world has praised how India has dealt with the pandemic, the Prime Minister said: "Several countries in the world are learning from our vaccination programme. We are working to provide health facilities in villages so that people will not have to rush to the cities for medical treatment."

He also released a postage stamp to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident.

"Incident of Chauri Chaura was not limited to a police station being set on fire. The message of the incident was huge. Due to various reasons, it was treated as a minor incident, but we should see it in context. The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people," he said.

The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the state government have started in all 75 districts of the state this morning.

During a protest by a group of freedom fighters in Uttar Pradesh, police opened fire on the protesters in 1922. As a result, the agitated group set fire to a police station in Chauri Chaura, killing around 23 policemen and other officials at the chowki.

Disturbed by the violence, Mahatma Gandhi had called off the Non-Cooperation movement, which became a significant milestone in the country's freedom struggle.

The killing of the Chauri Chaura policemen had resulted in the arrest of hundreds of protesters with 228 of them being put on trial, six of them dying during it, and 172 ordered to be hanged to death with the remaining sentenced to long-term imprisonments after a hasty eight-month trial.





