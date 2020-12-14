There have been six rounds of negotiations between the central government and farm leaders but negotiations have so far remained inconclusive. Over the last three weeks, approximately 10 farm groups have joined to support the farm leaders against the bill. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said the government was working on deciding on a date for the next round of talks. He said that the government was ready for discussion and the farm leaders have to decide on when they are ready. This comes after the farm leaders last week rejected the proposal sent by the central government.