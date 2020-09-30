Home >News >India >Farmers block Ambala-Hisar Highway in protest against farm bills
Farmers block Ambala-Hisar Highway in protest against farm bills

30 Sep 2020

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee wore black clothes as their 'rail roko' protest on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar against Farm Laws entered the seventh day today

Farmers blocked the Ambala-Hisar Highway near the new Anaj Mandi in Ambala, as part of their protest against the agriculture sector reform laws.

Meanwhile, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee wore black clothes as their 'rail roko' protest on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar against Farm Laws entered the seventh day today.

Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days.

The three laws are - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

