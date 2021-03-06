OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100 days of protest

Farmers blocked Western Peripheral Expressway in Kundli, Sonipat following their announcement of blocking the Expressway today. The 136-km-long Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway is facing a five-hour blockade, called by farmers to mark the 100th day of their protest against farm laws.

Farmers marched on the expressway while carrying farmer unions' flags in their hands. Few farmers were also seen on tractors. They were also raising slogans against the government. The farmers' protest against the Central government's three farm laws has entered its 100th day on Saturday. The protesting farmer unions have decided to observe March 6 as 'Black Day'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Taapsee Pannu responds to I-T raids.

Actor Taapsee Pannu responds to I-T raids, jokes about not being sasti anymore

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST
Droplet transmission and generation was either negligible or zero for triple-layered and N95 masks.

Covid-19: Multilayer masks most effective at preventing aerosol generation, says IISc study

3 min read . 12:05 PM IST
For the army, Khan represents stability as the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced contraction.

For Imran Khan to survive trust vote, Pakistan spy agency asked to monitor lawmakers

2 min read . 11:39 AM IST
This photograph provided by Office of his Holiness the Dalai Lama shows the Tibetan spiritual leader receiving a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Office of the his holiness the Dalai Lama via AP)

Dalai Lama gets first shot of Covid vaccine in Dharamshala

1 min read . 11:35 AM IST

Heavy deployment of police has been ensured in Haryana's Palwal to avoid any unusual incident.

"We are fully prepared to avert any unprecedented situation. We have deployed enough police force. Nobody is allowed to break the law. If anybody does so, they will face the law," Vijaypal, Deputy SP, Palwal told ANI.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the protests, had on Friday requested the common people to wave black flags at homes and offices to support the movement and protest against the government.

On February 25, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated that the central government is ready to talk to protesting farmers at any time.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
The directive comes nearly two weeks after the Supreme Court reprimanded the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over the delay in awarding the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Photo: Mint<br />

SC tells Haryana to expedite completion of Western Peripheral Expressway

2 min read . 31 Jan 2015
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (REUTERS)

Greta Thunberg's comments not bilateral issue between India and Sweden: MEA

2 min read . 05 Mar 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout