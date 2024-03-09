Farmers' bodies call 'rail roko' protest; trains in Punjab, Haryana to face disruptions on Sunday
Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, while addressing the press, said the protesting farmers will squat on railway tracks at several places in Punjab, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Gurdaspur districts.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have called for a four-hour ‘rail roko’ protest on 10 March at nearly 60 places across Punjab and Haryana between 12 noon and 4 pm over various demands, reported NDTV.
