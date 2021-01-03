Farmers brave rains, cold weather in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi calls them satyagrahi

As farmers brave cold weather and heavy rains in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a strong critic of Centre's new farm laws, called every farmers/labourers of the movement a satyagrahi. He also compared their month-long fight against the agri law to the Champaran movement during the British rule saying that the farmers will take their right back.

On Sunday morning the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi, "The country is going to face a Champaran-like tragedy. British were 'company Bahadur' back then and now Modi-friends are 'company Bahadur'.

"But, every farmer-labourer of the movement is a 'satyagrahi' who will take back their rights," he further added.

The Champaran Satyagraha of 1917 was led by Mahatma Gandhi and is considered a historic event in India's independence movement.

Farmers brave heavy rain in Delhi

Despite heavy rains and biting cold across North India, farmers agitating against the farm laws stood strong at the borders of the national capital and continued their protest for the 37th-day today.

"We are living on the streets in such harsh weather conditions away from our family. We're hopeful that the government will accept our demands tomorrow," a protesting farmer at the Gazipur (Delhi-UP) border told ANI.

Farmers were seen huddled together under blankets inside their vehicles to keep warm. Tents were set up with waterproof tarpaulin sheets as protection from the rain.

After the sixth round of formal negotiations on Wednesday, the government and farm unions reached some common ground to resolve protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). The next round of talks will take place on January 4.

The government has presented these laws as major agriculture sector reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems.

Chilla, Gazipur borders closed, Delhi Traffic urges commuters to take alternative routes

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Chilla and Gazipur borders remained closed due to the protests.

"Traffic Alert The Chilla & Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni Borders," Delhi Traffic Police wrote on Twitter.

The police said that the following borders are open to Haryana -- Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera with COVID-19 precautions.

"Traffic Alert Available Open Borders to Haryana are following- Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dunda

While Tikri and Dhansa borders were closed for any traffic movement by police and Jhatikara border is open only for LMV (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers, and pedestrian movement.

"Traffic Alert Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for LMV (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement.

hera Borders.

