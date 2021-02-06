The Delhi Police has deployed 50,000 personnel, put up extensive barricades and barbed wires on the roads to deal with any situation emerging out of the proposed 'chakka jam' by farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws for over two months.

At least 12 metro stations in Delhi have also been put on alert, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for 'Chakka Jaam.'

Heavy deployment of police personnel was also seen at the Red Fort in order to maintain the law and order situation amid the 'chakka jam' call by farmers.

Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on 6 February.

However, an umbrella body of farmers on Friday said that there will be no "chakka jam" or road block in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today, though farmers across India are likely to protest "peacefully" on national highways.

In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that is participating in the protest to demand repeal of the three newly-enacted farm laws, said that essential services like ambulances and school buses will not be stopped during the "chakka jam", which is scheduled to be organised between 12 pm and 3 pm today.

"There will be no chakka jam programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located," the SKM statement read.

Darshan Pal, a senior member of SKM, said that 'chakka jam' will remain completely peaceful and non-violent, adding that protesters have been asked to not to indulge in any conflict with government officials or any citizen.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, "There will be no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow (Saturday); roads will be blocked in rest of the country excluding Delhi. The reason is that they can be called to Delhi any time, so they are kept on standby."

"We have evidence that a few people would attempt to spread violence at these places. So we have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand," the BKU leader added.

Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three border points of the national capital -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for more than 70 days, demanding a complete repeal of three government's farm laws.

The three farm laws are -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

